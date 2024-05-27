As the summer months continue, more and more people will be getting out in their gardens hoping to give them a new look.

From orchards of beautiful flowers to ornaments to impress guests, garden centres across Lancashire stock all you could need to satisfy your gardening needs.

We asked readers where the best garden centres in Lancashire were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 25 garden centres to visit this year if you haven’t already - including centres in Preston and Blackpool:

1 . Barton Grange Barton Grange, Garstang Rd, Brock, Preston PR3 0BT | "It's a great garden centre, good for plants, garden furniture, food from the cafe, or just somewhere pleasant to go for a walk round."

2 . Avant Garden Centre Avant Garden Centre, Wigan Rd, Leyland PR25 5XW | "Lovely selection of plants, pots, accessories, fish, gifts and there is a cafe."

3 . Oswaldtwistle Mills Colliers St, Oswaldtwistle, Accrington BB5 3DE | "Love this place - great products, prices and atmosphere."

4 . Leyland Garden Centre Leyland Garden Centre, 338 Southport Rd, Leyland PR26 8LQ | "It's a really lovely place. Has a lot of variety of plants and flowers."