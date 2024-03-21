Tattoos are becoming more popular year on year with people across the country opting to get inked up at their local tattoo parlour.

However many people are hesitant due to lack of knowledge on where to get one done, so we wanted to highlight some stellar parlours in the region.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best in the area.

So here are 22 of the best tattoo parlours in Blackburn, Burnley, Darwen and Accrington:

1 . Life Of Riley 99 Gisburn Rd, Barrowford, Nelson BB9 6DX | 5.0 out of 5 (50 Google reviews)

2 . Neo Tattoo 11 New Market St, Colne BB8 9BJ | 4.9 out of 5 (27 Google reviews)

3 . Nine Lives 7 Bull St, Burnley BB11 1DW | 5.0 out of 5 (10 Google reviews)

4 . Pins & Needles Clayton Court, 20 Clayton St, Blackburn BB2 2ED | 5.0 out of 5 (17 Google reviews)