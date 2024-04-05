21 of the best-rated hotels in Blackburn, Burnley, Clitheroe and Darwen according to TripAdvisor

Everyone deserves a break, but where are the best hotels to stay over in east Lancashire?

By Sam Quine
Published 5th Apr 2024, 14:54 BST

Hotels can provide a much needed break and a sense of luxury that people deserve from time to time.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Visitors will usually pick the first hotel that appears on the internet but we wanted to highlight some great places to stay across east Lancashire.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best rated in the area.

So here is 21 of the best-rated hotels in Blackburn, Burnley, Clitheroe and Darwen:

The Lawrence, 26-28 Church St, Padiham, Burnley BB12 8HG | 4.7 out of 5 (341 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel

1. The Lawrence Hotel

The Lawrence, 26-28 Church St, Padiham, Burnley BB12 8HG | 4.7 out of 5 (341 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel

Photo Sales
Colne Rd, Burnley BB10 2LF | 4.0 out of 5 (994 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel

2. The Oaks Hotel

Colne Rd, Burnley BB10 2LF | 4.0 out of 5 (994 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel

Photo Sales
21 Castle St, Clitheroe BB7 2BT | 4.3 out of 5 (331 Google reviews)

3. The Rose & Crown Hotel

21 Castle St, Clitheroe BB7 2BT | 4.3 out of 5 (331 Google reviews)

Photo Sales
Whalley Rd, Hurst Green, Clitheroe BB7 9QJ | 4.3 out of 5 (882 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel

4. The Shireburn Arms Hotel & Restaurant

Whalley Rd, Hurst Green, Clitheroe BB7 9QJ | 4.3 out of 5 (882 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HotelsBlackburnBurnleyClitheroeHotelTripAdvisor

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.