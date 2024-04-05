Hotels can provide a much needed break and a sense of luxury that people deserve from time to time.

Visitors will usually pick the first hotel that appears on the internet but we wanted to highlight some great places to stay across east Lancashire.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best rated in the area.

So here is 21 of the best-rated hotels in Blackburn, Burnley, Clitheroe and Darwen:

1 . The Lawrence Hotel The Lawrence, 26-28 Church St, Padiham, Burnley BB12 8HG | 4.7 out of 5 (341 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel Photo Sales

2 . The Oaks Hotel Colne Rd, Burnley BB10 2LF | 4.0 out of 5 (994 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel Photo Sales

3 . The Rose & Crown Hotel 21 Castle St, Clitheroe BB7 2BT | 4.3 out of 5 (331 Google reviews) Photo Sales

4 . The Shireburn Arms Hotel & Restaurant Whalley Rd, Hurst Green, Clitheroe BB7 9QJ | 4.3 out of 5 (882 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel Photo Sales