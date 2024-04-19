21 best places to go for a date on the Fylde Coast in 2024 - including places in Blackpool and Fleetwood

Can’t think of an idea for your next date? These places will be sure to impress your partner.

By Sam Quine
Published 19th Apr 2024, 14:29 BST

From a fancy restaurant to a fun activity, there is an abundance of places to take your partner for a date on the Fylde Coast.

Sometimes it can be tough to decide on where to go so we asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where they thought the best places to take a date are.

So here are 21 ideas for a date including places in Blackpool and Fleetwood:

107 Bond St, Blackpool FY4 1EX | Café

1. Rendezvous Café

Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4BJ | Iconic Landmark

2. Blackpool Tower

E Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 8PP | Zoo

3. Blackpool Zoo

62A Clifton St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5EW | Italian Restaurant

4. Farina & Co

