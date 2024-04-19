From a fancy restaurant to a fun activity, there is an abundance of places to take your partner for a date on the Fylde Coast.
Sometimes it can be tough to decide on where to go so we asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where they thought the best places to take a date are.
So here are 21 ideas for a date including places in Blackpool and Fleetwood:
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.