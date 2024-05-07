Whether it be trying local foods or visiting popular attractions, Lancashire has something for everyone.

There’s a plethora of beautiful scenic walks as well as iconic monuments to see in the county.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post for their recommendations on things to do in the area and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 things every visitor to Lancashire should do before they leave - including things in Preston and Chorley:

1 . Walk up Rivington Pike Winter Hill, part of the West Pennine Moors at Rivington, Chorley

2 . Try a Butter Pie A staple food of Lancashire which was originally created by Catholics in Preston who did not eat meat on Fridays and chose to substitute their beef with butter.

3 . Have some Parched Peas Preston has been home to Parched peas since 1773 which have flavoured the memories of many of the families who have visited the city for generations.