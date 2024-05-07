17 things every visitor to Lancashire should do before they leave - including things in Preston and Chorley

There’s plenty to see and do in Lancashire so here are some recommendations for visitors before they leave.

By Sam Quine
Published 7th May 2024, 13:31 BST

Whether it be trying local foods or visiting popular attractions, Lancashire has something for everyone.

There’s a plethora of beautiful scenic walks as well as iconic monuments to see in the county.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post for their recommendations on things to do in the area and the response was overwhelming. 

So here are 17 things every visitor to Lancashire should do before they leave - including things in Preston and Chorley:

Winter Hill, part of the West Pennine Moors at Rivington, Chorley

1. Walk up Rivington Pike

A staple food of Lancashire which was originally created by Catholics in Preston who did not eat meat on Fridays and chose to substitute their beef with butter.

2. Try a Butter Pie

Preston has been home to Parched peas since 1773 which have flavoured the memories of many of the families who have visited the city for generations.

3. Have some Parched Peas

This area of Lancashire is known for its beautiful countryside and quaint towns and villages.

4. Visit the Ribble Valley

