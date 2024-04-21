From slippery slides to soft play areas, there really is an abundance of options to entertain children.

Lancashire is home to plenty of activity centres where parents can sit back and let their kids let loose.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where the best children's soft play and activity centres were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 activity centres and play areas to take your children in Lancashire including places in Blackpool and Preston:

1 . Jollie's Barn The Gravel, Mere Brow, Preston PR4 6JX | "Lovely play area, good variety for children and nice staff."

2 . Fun Arena 5 Dakota Business Park L40 8AF | "Great indoor place for your kids to run around. Very clean and organised and professional."

3 . Jungle World 2 Tomlinson Rd, Leyland PR25 2DY | "My kids had a fantastic time and there were enough activities for all ages."