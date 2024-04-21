17 play areas in Lancashire to take your kids in 2024 - including areas in Blackpool and Preston

Looking for a place to take your kids this year? Here are some of the best play areas and activity centres in Lancashire.

From slippery slides to soft play areas, there really is an abundance of options to entertain children.

Lancashire is home to plenty of activity centres where parents can sit back and let their kids let loose.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where the best children's soft play and activity centres were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 activity centres and play areas to take your children in Lancashire including places in Blackpool and Preston:

1. Jollie's Barn

The Gravel, Mere Brow, Preston PR4 6JX | "Lovely play area, good variety for children and nice staff."

2. Fun Arena

5 Dakota Business Park L40 8AF | “Great indoor place for your kids to run around. Very clean and organised and professional.”

3. Jungle World

2 Tomlinson Rd, Leyland PR25 2DY | “My kids had a fantastic time and there were enough activities for all ages.”

4. Mini's Party and Play Centre

Mini's Party and Play Centre, The Old Brewery, 60-62 Lodge St, Preston PR1 8XE | “The staff are helpful and the play area is always lovely and clean.”

