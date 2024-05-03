With summer upon us, many people want to get into the best shape possible but find it hard to get motivated.

Whilst the standard gym works for some, a large number of people want to find new and exciting ways to exercise.

From yoga to climbing, we have compiled a list of the many interesting ways to exercise across Lancashire

So here are 17 gym and exercise classes to try in 2024 - including classes in Preston and Blackpool:

1 . Preston Wall West View Leisure Centre, Preston PR1 5EP | Climbing Centre

2 . Lytham Pilates 1 Wood St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QS | Pilates Studio

3 . Flip Out Preston Trampoline & Adventure Park 1B, Fishwick Park, Mercer St, Preston PR1 4LQ | Trampoline Park

4 . Pole classes at Kelly Amelia Fitness Studio Unit 7, Lynx House, Brinwell Rd, Blackpool FY4 4QU | Fitness Studio