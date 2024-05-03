With summer upon us, many people want to get into the best shape possible but find it hard to get motivated.
Whilst the standard gym works for some, a large number of people want to find new and exciting ways to exercise.
From yoga to climbing, we have compiled a list of the many interesting ways to exercise across Lancashire
So here are 17 gym and exercise classes to try in 2024 - including classes in Preston and Blackpool:
