Increasing amounts of dog mess seen on pavements is a growing problem in many towns and cities.
In Lancashire, the problem is starting to irritate local people as one resident said: “Some dog owners actually pick up after our dogs and carry it with us no matter how far it is to the next bin!”
We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where they thought the worst streets for dog mess are in Lancashire.
So here are 15 streets notorious for their dog mess including streets in Preston, Leyland and Blackburn:
