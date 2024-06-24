With that in mind, check out some of our best pics of the adorable pooches and their proud-as-punch owners at the recent Blackpool & District Canine Society dog show. Suffice to say a fair few of the snaps will have you cooing in no time.
Also, if you’re in the mood for some retro nostalgia, be sure not to miss these recent pieces...
41 amazing retro pictures of Preston in 1996, including David Moyes, North End, the Euros, and schools
26 exclusive retro pictures of Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 1990s including old school shops
I love those old school cars... 35 astonishing retro pics to transport you back to Preston in the 1950s
I miss my school days... 41 retro pics of 70s, 80s & 90s Preston schools, from Kirkham Grammar to Fulwood High
51 jaw-dropping old school pictures of nights out and beer-thirsty drinkers at The Stanley Arms in Preston
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.