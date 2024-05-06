Featuring amazing displays of model trams and track layouts which thrilled young and old alike, the event was a rip-roaring success, with attendees (some of which arrived by tram, alighting at the stop just outside the venue) treated to a plethora of displays, demonstrations, and unique bespoke model layouts.
The big event, organised by Burnley-based Corporation Model Trams and supported by the Tramway and Light Railway Society, took place at the Solaris Centre on New South Promenade on Saturday May 4 and Sunday May 5.
Here are some of our best pictures of the action.
