Featuring amazing displays of model trams and track layouts which thrilled young and old alike, the event was a rip-roaring success, with attendees (some of which arrived by tram, alighting at the stop just outside the venue) treated to a plethora of displays, demonstrations, and unique bespoke model layouts.

The big event, organised by Burnley-based Corporation Model Trams and supported by the Tramway and Light Railway Society, took place at the Solaris Centre on New South Promenade on Saturday May 4 and Sunday May 5.

Here are some of our best pictures of the action.

1 . Model trams on display and part for sale at Blackpool Model Tram Exhibition at Solaris Centre, Blackpool. Photo Sales

