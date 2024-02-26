Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The management team at Marco Pierre White's brand new restaurant have started the task of recruiting staff to work in the venue.

When will the new restaurant open?

Called Marco's New York Italian, the new restaurant, which is to open in May, forms part of the complex being built as part of the Talbot Gateway regeneration project.

It will be located within the four-star Holiday Inn hotel.

The senior management team has now begun to find the best staff that that will make diners and drinkers' experience second-to-none while helping to boost local employment.

Working as part of the Holiday Inn group, those who put themselves forward, and are chosen, will then be put through a rigorous training programme that will see them brought up to speed on the exacting standards required by the gastronomic great.

Katherine Gonzales-Moore, F&B Operations Manager said: "The arrival of a Marco Pierre White restaurant in Blackpool is great news for the area and we're delighted to announce that the search is on for additional staff members to join the team.

"We're expecting a lot of interest from those keen to gain experience of working in an environment created by Britain's greatest ever chef.

"The standard required will be very high and those who think they have got what it takes must be totally dedicated, professional and will want to strive to be the best in all they do.

"There is a mix of roles that will create the personality of the restaurant and we are looking for enthusiastic, determined and dedicated staff with an excellent work ethic."

Katherine Gonzales-Moore has joined the team as restaurant manager while Phil Andrews has been appointed as head chef

What jobs are available?

With around 30 jobs up for grabs, roles include a mix of front and back of house in the 90-cover restaurant.

Front of house positions include servers, bartenders, and runners/bussers.

Meanwhile the venue's Executive Head Chef, Phil Andrews, is also on the hunt for Chef de Parties, Commis Chefs, and Kitchen Porters.

Regarded as the godfather of modern cooking, Pierre White is famed for his no-nonsense approach.

He was also the key influence to both Gordon Ramsay and Heston Blumenthal who were both trained by and worked for Marco.

Phil Andrews, Executive Head Chef, added: "In the current climate, this is great news from an employment point of view and will go towards helping boost the local economy.

"We're hugely excited and the development of the space will completely capture Marco's spirit of creating a venue where friends and family can come to enjoy drinks and food in relaxed, comfortable and unpretentious setting."

How do I apply?

Applicants will need to apply via www.Indeed.com or the website www.bemoreyoublackpool.co.uk.

For further information visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/new-york-italian/blackpool.