Workers could be sacked on Easter Sunday without redundancy, according to the GMB Union.

An NHS Trust is "set to dismiss more than 50 workers who can't make an 80-mile round trip" following a site closure in Whalley.

Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust is set to close the Whalley site - formerly known as Calderstones Hospital - in Mitton Road on March 31.

GMB Union said more than 50 workers were told they would now have to work in Aspen Wood near Liverpool – an 80-mile round trip.

The union said other members have been offered "unsuitable roles in a local trust" but they cannot accept them due to family and caring responsibilities.

They added those who wouldn't or couldn't make the trip would be sacked without redundancy pay on Easter Sunday.

Micheal Clark, GMB Organiser, said: "These loyal workers will be sacked on Easter Sunday, leaving them with dashed hopes and uncertain futures instead of chocolate eggs and roast dinners.

"Mersey Care's insistence on an average 80-mile commute per shift is unreasonable.

"By disregarding members with family and caring responsibilities and offering unsuitable alternatives, the trust is failing its duty of care to them.

"These employees deserve better treatment and if required, the redundancy they are rightfully entitled to."

Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust said they were "aware of concerns among some of our workforce due to changes in working arrangements alongside the transfer of care from our Whalley site to Aspen Wood, based at Maghull Health Park."

"This follows NHS England's decision to cease commissioning forensic learning disability services from Whalley, which will close on March 31 and the buildings transferred to Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust," a spokesman added.

"Throughout this ongoing process, Mersey Care has supported all staff to continue their careers within the NHS by offering opportunities within our Trust and other local NHS organisations to protect their employment.

"The consultation process is ongoing until April 1 but we will continue working with our workforce, staff side and partners to support staff and offer them suitable alternative roles where possible, subject to NHS employment regulations."

In 2017, NHS England ran a consultation process with the aim of modernising and improving care for people with a learning disability and to help them lead more independent lives in their communities.

The conclusion of the consultation included plans to close Calderstones Hospital, now known as the Whalley site which is currently run by Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.

More information on the 2017 consultation can be found HERE.