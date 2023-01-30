News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

You know you're from Preston if you've done most of these 21 things...

If you grew up in Preston you will share a lot of these memories of our famous city.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

From egg rolling to hot potatoes, Preston really isn't like anywhere else in the country. So, according to people who know, you're not really from Preston if you haven't… READ MORE: Old Preston shops through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Films and TV shows that were filmed in Lancashire. MORE MEMORIES: Scenes of Preston’s historic Flag Market through the years

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

1. Whitsuntide Fair

Enjoyed a wild ride at the Whit Fair. PIctured: Left - Thrillseekers get lift-off during the 2015 Whitsuntide Fair on Preston's Flag Market. Right - Over a century ago the 1920 Whit Fair drew crowds to the Flag Market

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Umbertos

Caught the lunchtime special or chips at 2am at Umbertos Fish and Chip shop on Water Lane, Preston

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Photo Sales

3. The Guild Wheel

Completed the entire length of the Guild Wheel... or at least a section of it

Photo: Ian Robinson

Photo Sales

4. Butter pie

Marvelled about and eaten the famous butter pie

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
PrestonMemoriesLancashire