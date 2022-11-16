The years seem to fly by as you get older, so we’ve put this gallery together to take you back to 1988.
1. Preston in 1988
These competitors posed for the camera following the Fulwood Lawn Tennis Club's Volkswagen Ratings Tournament
Photo: Archive
2. Preston in 1988
For 21 years lollipop lady Irene White watched over the pupils of St Matthew's Primary School in Preston as they merrily crossed the road to and from school. Now Irene, of Merrick Avenue, has hung up her hat and put her lollipop stick away for good. And the children came out in force to wish her goodbye
Photo: Archive
3. Preston in 1988
The children of Christ Church CE Primary School in Fitzroy Street, Preston, held a sponsored colouring session to raise money for the Barnardo's Help A Child Appeal. They raised £40, which they wrapped up as gift to present to Barnardo's representative Coun Vernonica Afrin (above with the children)
Photo: Archive
4. Preston in 1988
Pupils at the Grange School in Ribbleton are pictured during the dress rehearsal for their production of Dick Whittingham
Photo: Archive