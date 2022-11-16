News you can trust since 1886
Pupils at Broughton High School, near Preston, were seeing red after a mass delivery of Comic Relief noses. The school ordered 900 of them for the staff and pupils there. Headmaster Mr Terry Harris is pictured surrounded by other staff and pupils - all wearing their red noses
The years seem to fly by as you get older, so we’ve put this gallery together to take you back to 1988.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

As you can see the people of Preston were getting up to all sorts of activities. Do you remember any of them? Are you in any of the pictures? READ MORE: Preston in pictures from 1987. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Go back to Preston in 1986. MORE MEMORIES: Preston images from 1985

1. Preston in 1988

These competitors posed for the camera following the Fulwood Lawn Tennis Club's Volkswagen Ratings Tournament

Photo: Archive

2. Preston in 1988

For 21 years lollipop lady Irene White watched over the pupils of St Matthew's Primary School in Preston as they merrily crossed the road to and from school. Now Irene, of Merrick Avenue, has hung up her hat and put her lollipop stick away for good. And the children came out in force to wish her goodbye

Photo: Archive

3. Preston in 1988

The children of Christ Church CE Primary School in Fitzroy Street, Preston, held a sponsored colouring session to raise money for the Barnardo's Help A Child Appeal. They raised £40, which they wrapped up as gift to present to Barnardo's representative Coun Vernonica Afrin (above with the children)

Photo: Archive

4. Preston in 1988

Pupils at the Grange School in Ribbleton are pictured during the dress rehearsal for their production of Dick Whittingham

Photo: Archive

