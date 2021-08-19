Vinyl lovers invited to dig out treasures at Morecambe's first ever Record Fair

The organisers of the successful Makers’ Row Craft events held at the town's shopping centre have branched out with a new venture and the first of its kind for Morecambe, which will be held on the Bank Holiday weekend - August 28th and 29th. It will see the mall filled with classic records thanks to traders from across the region.

Craig Allen, the Arndale's Centre Manager, is encouraging record collectors to attend the event. He said: “We are really looking forward to this weekend, which we intend to be just the first of a series of Record Fairs to be held in the Centre three or four times each year.

"We have been lucky enough to get a selection of well-established and knowledgeable sellers for this first event and would encourage record collectors new and old to come down and pay

Makers’ Row Craft events at The Arndale, Morecambe

us a visit, to browse, to buy and to meet others that share your passion. The event is free to enter and all our usual shops will be open as well.”

John Beddows, of Backtrax Records, is one of the traders who will be present and has been heavily involved in organising the event. He said: “This is the first event in Morecambe, but by working in partnership with the centre our plan is to develop the event so it becomes a regular feature in the national record fair calendar. I currently run successful events elsewhere and after chatting to Craig at the Arndale thought I would get involved with this new event. Morecambe itself is a great venue and I am looking forward to this chance to sell records by the sea, and to exploring the area over the weekend.”

John added: "I worked with bands in the past either as a promoter or as stage management so I have always had an interest in music which continues to this day with my involvement in Record Fairs. My personal collection is very varied from punk, reggae and soul, but my favourites are The Clash, Be Bop Deluxe, Faithless and Underworld. I love the atmosphere of Record Fairs and the variety of people young and old that come to them.”