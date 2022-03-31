Singer Tom Parker on stage with The Wanted at the Tower Headland, Blackpool, 2012
Singer Tom Parker on stage with The Wanted at the Tower Headland, Blackpool, 2012

Tribute to The Wanted star Tom Parker - 10 memorable pictures of the gigs he performed across Lancashire

With his bandmates from The Wanted, Tom Parker – who died on Wednesday following a courageous battle with brain cancer - was a frequent visitor to Blackpool and Preston.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 12:11 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 12:12 pm

But it wasn’t all about the big gigs.

Back in 2010 the boy band sent their fans wild when they turned up for a book signing at the Silverdell Bookshop in Kirkham. Our pictures show how the singer, from Bolton, chatted and took selfies in what must have been a memorable night for fans. And in 2011 he gave an awesome performance with the band at UCLAN’s 53 Degrees for the The Hits Radio Future Hits Live gig.

In Blackpool fans will never forget the night they played at the Tower Headlands on Blackpool prom, in 2012. The band were enjoying massive chart success and said afterwards that performing in the resort was one of the best gigs they had ever played. Another night of memories was when they joined other big names for the Illuminations switch-on in 2010. These photos are a tribute to a much-loved musician from the north who achieved great success and clearly left his mark on the region.

1. Tom Parker tribute

Tom Parker on stage at The Hits Radio Future Hits Live at 53 Degrees, Preston, 2012

Photo: Ian Robinson

2. Tom Parker tribute

Jamie-Lee Bennison takes a selfie with Tom Parker at the book signing event in Kirkham, 2010

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Tom Parker tribute

The Wanted before the The Hits Radio Future Hits Live concert at 53 Degrees in Preston. Top Parker is pictured second left

Photo: Ian Robinson

4. Tom Parker tribute

Tom (left) with bandmate Max on stage at The Hits Radio Future Hits Live event

Photo: Ian Robinson

