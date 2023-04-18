Traditional street shopping: 15 pictures to take you back to the 1980s when Preston's Plungington Road was the place to get your groceries out-of-town
For carefree shopping, variety and courtesy Plungington Road in Preston was the place to visit in the 1980s for the discerning shopper.
There was always a strong sense of community spirit in the area in the 80s. The staff at the large assortment of shops found along the road were always welcoming, cheerful and happy for a chat. Let these images bring back memories of the shops and houses found in the Plungington Road area of the 1980s. READ MORE: Strand Road demolition of the BAE factory. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston’s nicest buildings. MORE MEMORIES: Preston’s ugliest buildings – as suggested by readers
