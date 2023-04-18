News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
27 minutes ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
55 minutes ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
1 hour ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
2 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
2 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

Traditional street shopping: 15 pictures to take you back to the 1980s when Preston's Plungington Road was the place to get your groceries out-of-town

For carefree shopping, variety and courtesy Plungington Road in Preston was the place to visit in the 1980s for the discerning shopper.

By Naomi Moon
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:25 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST

There was always a strong sense of community spirit in the area in the 80s. The staff at the large assortment of shops found along the road were always welcoming, cheerful and happy for a chat. Let these images bring back memories of the shops and houses found in the Plungington Road area of the 1980s. READ MORE: Strand Road demolition of the BAE factory. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston’s nicest buildings. MORE MEMORIES: Preston’s ugliest buildings – as suggested by readers

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

A view of Plungington Road, from the junction at Aqueduct Street, Preston - taken in 1984

1. Plungington Road, Preston

A view of Plungington Road, from the junction at Aqueduct Street, Preston - taken in 1984 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Stood on Plungington Road, looking towards Preston town centre as it was back in 1984

2. Plungington Road, Preston

Stood on Plungington Road, looking towards Preston town centre as it was back in 1984 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
In the early 1980s the Plungington area of Preston underwent extensive urban renewal. It saw large areas of darkening terrace streets demolished and properties like these pictured here taking their place

3. Plungington, Preston

In the early 1980s the Plungington area of Preston underwent extensive urban renewal. It saw large areas of darkening terrace streets demolished and properties like these pictured here taking their place Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
An assortment of shops along Plungington Road in Preston, back in 1987

4. Plungington Road, Preston

An assortment of shops along Plungington Road in Preston, back in 1987 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PrestonMemories