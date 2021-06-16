This is how Lancashire looked in 1981

2.

When Mary Smith, of Weeton, loosens her vocal chords for a song, even tone deaf folk run for cover. For the 73-year-old plucky pensioner knows she's at her best when she's feeling off-key. Mary has a most incredible lack of singing talent... quite simply she's best at being worst. And she's hoping to keep it that way when she defends her title... Worst Singer in the World. Mary is pictured, launching an attack on eardrums, watched by her brother, Tom Fenton, neighbour Mrs Nuttall, daughters Helen, 10, and Heather, five, and Mary's husband, Gilbert