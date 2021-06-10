This is how Lancashire looked in 1980

2.

When Bernard Murphy won a prize for his outstanding religious and moral qualities, he thought it was great. But, when the time came to collect his prizes, the young Christian soldier was absent - confined to his home with flu. Instead, his older sister, Dianne, had to stand in for her brother at Emmanuel CE Primary School. The Mayor of Preston Coun Ted Butcher hands over the Ald. Gray prizes to Jane Atherton (co-winner) and Dianne Murphy