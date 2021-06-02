This is how Lancashire looked in 1979

This week we are looking at 1979. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1979.
1.
They all went to the zoo... and saw lions and elephants, and sea lions too. They ate lots of sandwiches and crisps and sweets - and lined up for a photograph on their summer treat. Three infant classes from Whitefield County Primary School in Penwortham visited Blackpool Zoo and made a thorough survey of all the animals before taking a ride on the zoo's miniature railway
2.
The strangest over set of wheelchair "patients" took to the roads to raise money for an old folk's holiday. Occupants included a witch, a skeleton, Little Bo Peep, and a six-foot baby. And the "nurses" weren't much better either - they included two American Indian squaws, an au pair girl, and a bedraggled cat. The sponsored fancy dress wheelchair push was set up by the managers of two old people's homes - Kipling House and Cherry Tree House in Blackpool - to raise money to take ten of them on a week's holiday
3.
Four 'clowns' in a battered old Triumph Herald stole the show with their stop-go antics at Longridge Field Day. For the comical quartet not only held up the procession with their mock break-downs and backfirings, they had onlookers in stitches by taking time out to soak selected spectators en route
4.
Seven somersaulting Lancashire lasses leapt to national gymnastic success. The group from Lytham St Annes High School proved too good for hundreds of schools all over Britain, to take the prestige of junior gym title. Pictured with their trophies, which were presented to them at Lancashire County Hall, are: Back: Nicola Travoni (12), Belinda Shorrock (13), Donna Gregory (12), Rosemarie Willder (12). Front: Anita Rigby (13), Sharon Morgan (13), and Julie-Anne Phillips (13)