This is how Lancashire looked in 1975

This week we are looking at 1975. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1975.
The Mayor of Preston, Coun Ian Hall, taking a dip in Saul Street municipal baths' new £12,000 learner pool, after officially declaring it open. The pool is named after baths superintendent Tom Aldridge who started work with the authority almost 40 years ago
The seven local musicians who form the Caribbean Steel Band are busy rehearsing for one of the high spots of their year, when they will lead a dancing procession of people through Preston for the Caribbean carnival. The members of the band are Steven Peters, 38; John Doway, 36; Ralph Fontaine, 33; Sammy Daley, 30; Ken Matthews, 41; Joe Irish, 32; and James Harper 33
Evening Post racing editor Andrew Hoyle gets down to the job of presenting the Preston and District Cub Scout football league trophy to St Oswald's captain Ian Barratt. St Oswald's beat St Cuthbert's in the final at Cadley. Both goals were scored by Stuart Thompson
About 40 events made up Kirkham Grammar School sports day, with Preston house coming out top of the overall points total with 114, followed by Ashton house with 93 and Lytham house with 71. Pictured above are some of the competitors involved