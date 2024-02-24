These photos will bring back memories of some of the most popular stores that are very much missed today by our readers.
1. Woolworths
2. The outlet in the resort was among 163 shops which shut in 2016 after administrators failed to find a buyer for the retailer.
3. Debenhams closed on 8 May 2021
4. Lewis’s Blackpool’s largest department store, closed in the New Year of 1992 with the loss of 220 jobs.
