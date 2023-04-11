News you can trust since 1886
Strand Road: 15 fascinating pictures showing the demolition of BAE's large factory in Preston

The huge factory located on Strand Road in Preston was an important site for BAE.

By Naomi Moon
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST

Through various different guises the company made a home and name for itself through the years. The story of BAE can be traced all the way back to 1897 when Dick, Kerr & Company first bought a warehouse to build trams and electric locomotives. In 1905 Dick, Kerr & Company formally became known as the United Electric Car Company Ltd. And in 1918 they started to manufacture aircraft – and in particular military planes. But it wasn’t until 1960 when a merger produced British Aircraft Corporation, with the site at Strand Road an integral cog in the wheel, producing various sub-assemblies and component. However, the glory days didn’t last and the factory was controversially closed down in 1992. The whole site was bulldozed in 1994 to make way for what we see today – a mixture of housing, shops and offices. Other parts of Strand Road are also included. READ MORE: Pictures of some of the nicest buildings in Preston. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: And photos showing some of the ugliest buildings in Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Look at Preston’s Cheapside through the years

Demolition works in 1994 on the former BAE factory on Strand Road, Preston

Demolition works in 1994 on the former BAE factory on Strand Road, Preston Photo: Archive

One lane of Strand Road in Preston was closed due to the demolition works at the former BAE site. With the level of traffic back in 1994, when the image was taken, it wouldn't have caused such a gridlock like we see today

One lane of Strand Road in Preston was closed due to the demolition works at the former BAE site. With the level of traffic back in 1994, when the image was taken, it wouldn't have caused such a gridlock like we see today Photo: Archive

Piles of rubble and twisted corrugated iron lay all around as the former BAE works on Strand Road is demolished in 1994

Piles of rubble and twisted corrugated iron lay all around as the former BAE works on Strand Road is demolished in 1994 Photo: Archive

This 1994 image was taken from the Penwortham flyover on to Marsh Lane, looking down Strand Road towards the former BAE site

This 1994 image was taken from the Penwortham flyover on to Marsh Lane, looking down Strand Road towards the former BAE site Photo: Neil Cross

PrestonMemories