Story time: 20 retro pictures of Preston children celebrating World Book Day through the years
World Book Day is a charity event held annually in the UK on the first Thursday in March.
The event was first celebrated back in 1998 and children are encouraged to dress as their favourite book characters. This selection of pictures captures some of the events that were held since then, right through to 2010, and shows kids from all different schools. Can you spot yourself? READ MORE: Go back to 1995 and life in Preston. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Look back at Preston Beavers and Cubs through the years. MORE MEMORIES: Go on an adventure with Preston Brownies of the past
