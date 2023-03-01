News you can trust since 1886
Story time: 20 retro pictures of Preston children celebrating World Book Day through the years

World Book Day is a charity event held annually in the UK on the first Thursday in March.

By Naomi Moon
2 hours ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 6:31am

The event was first celebrated back in 1998 and children are encouraged to dress as their favourite book characters. This selection of pictures captures some of the events that were held since then, right through to 2010, and shows kids from all different schools. Can you spot yourself? READ MORE: Go back to 1995 and life in Preston. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Look back at Preston Beavers and Cubs through the years. MORE MEMORIES: Go on an adventure with Preston Brownies of the past

1. World Book Day

Practically perfect in every way, Natalie Smith is Mary Poppins in 2003, and her fellow pupils at St Mary's and St Benedict's Primary School, Bamber Bridge are, Kerry Nickson, Lizzie Ashton, John Connolly and Jennie Sugden

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

2. World Book Day

Dangerous duo...Seven-year-old Richard Lawrenson with year five teacher Miss Hodgson at the Greenlands CP School, Ribbleton, Preston, fancy dress day marking the end of 1997 book week

Photo: John Hughes

3. World Book Day

St Peters CE school, Preston, played host to Willy Wonka (alias American Dean Hill) as part of their book week in 1999. He is pictured here with nine-year-old Craig Worsley

Photo: Martin Cowey

4. World Book Day

Longridge St Wilfrid's Primary School children take part in book week in 2009

Photo: Martin Cowey

