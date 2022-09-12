Sunday was a special day in Southport, with thousands of visitors admiring some of the UK’s rarest and most beautiful cars on display at Victoria Park - and then in a cavalcade in a Grand Parade to crown the day in style.

Spectators then enjoyed over 250 cars on display, including Vulcans, Rolls Royces, Bentleys, Minis, Austins, and many others in a celebration of over a century of motoring and motorsport heritage.

This is the second year that the Southport Classic and Speed event, organised by Aintree Circuit and supported by Cataclean, has taken place and with free entry, families from all over the North West flocked into the park to discover vehicles of all eras and types.

Among the highlights were three early Vulcan cars, built in 1904, 1910 and 1927. The former Vulcan factory in Southport built some of the nation’s earliest motor cars in the early 20th Century. Less than ten of these iconic vehicles remain.

People even got the chance to see them in motion, at both the Southport Sprint Revival Demonstration on Saturday and at the Grand Parade on Sunday.

Members of The Jim Clark Trust were at Victoria Park with lots of memorabilia on display about a truly remarkable racing driver, who won dozens of thrilling races around the world in the 1950s and 1960s until his tragic death behind the wheel aged just 32.

A Southport Classic and Speed spokesperson said: “This year celebrated both the 65th anniversary of the first all British GP win and the 60th anniversary of Jim Clark’s victory in the British Grand Prix at the nearby Aintree circuit.

“The Jim Clark Trust which focuses on promoting and celebrating the story of the legendary Scot, described by Ayrton Senna as ‘the best of the best’, was a beneficiary of the day’s activities.”

Southport Classic and Speed is organised by Aintree Circuit Club, presented by Cataclean and supported by Victoria Park Events, Southport BID and Sefton Council.

2. Some real motor racing history at Southport Classic & Speed 2022 at Victoria Park where they were celebrating British motor racing legend Jim Clark, who won the Indy 500 and 25 Grand Prix - including one at Aintree 60 years ago, in 1962. Here is Jim’s nephew, Ian Calder, with the 1962 trophy, plus Jim Clark Trust trustee Lawrence Johnston, Marion Phillips, and Alison Calder. Photo by Andrew Brown Media Some real motor racing history at Southport Classic & Speed 2022 at Victoria Park where they were celebrating British motor racing legend Jim Clark, who won the Indy 500 and 25 Grand Prix - including one at Aintree 60 years ago, in 1962. Here is Jim’s nephew, Ian Calder, with the 1962 trophy, plus Jim Clark Trust trustee Lawrence Johnston, Marion Phillips, and Alison Calder. Photo by Andrew Brown Media Photo: Andrew Brown Media Photo Sales

