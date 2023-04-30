News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
22 minutes ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
32 minutes ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
18 hours ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
18 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
22 hours ago James Bond fans convinced THIS Game Of Thrones actor will become 007

See some of the famous folk who have visited Blackpool Pleasure Beach over the decades

Blackpool teems with celebrities far more than most places in the UK.

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Apr 2023, 09:39 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST

Indeed, some of them live here.

But this little gallery from our archives shows you the range of famous faces who have graced the town over the decades, whether they be a TV, music or sports star, leading figures from politics and religion or a Hollywood icon.

.

1. Vernon Kay at the opening of new ride Infusion

. Photo: Mark Pearson

Photo Sales
.

2. Screen legend Marlene Dietrich requested a tour of Blackpool after flying into Squires Gate for her two shows in 1955

. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
.

3. Denise Van OUten filming an episode of Where The Heart Is

. Photo: Dave Nelsoj

Photo Sales
.

4. Christopher Biggins opening Adventure Golf, at Flagstaff Gardens South Shore

. Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Blackpool Pleasure BeachBlackpoolHollywood