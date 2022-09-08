So we’ve dug into the archives to find those memorable line-up pictures of reception children in years gone by. The cute pictures are from the the decade of the noughties and show children starting school at Preston's primary schools. They are sure to bring the memories back – particularly for parents. But can you spot yourself? READ MORE: Walk the corridors of Ribbleton Hall High School. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pictures from Ashton High School. MORE MEMORIES: Go back to Archbishop Temple High