Mrs Henman's reception class 1 at St Andrew's CofE Primary, Ashton
School starters: 39 adorable pictures of Preston kids on their first day at school in the 00s - including St Andrew's Primary School, St Peter's, Longsands, Greenlands and more

It’s been a big week for lots of children this week who have started primary school for the very first time.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:20 am
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:45 am

So we’ve dug into the archives to find those memorable line-up pictures of reception children in years gone by. The cute pictures are from the the decade of the noughties and show children starting school at Preston's primary schools. They are sure to bring the memories back – particularly for parents. But can you spot yourself? READ MORE: Walk the corridors of Ribbleton Hall High School. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pictures from Ashton High School. MORE MEMORIES: Go back to Archbishop Temple High

1. First day of school

St Maria Goretti Catholic Primary School in Ribbleton

Photo: Donna Clifford

2. First say at school

Grimsargh St. Michael's C of E Primary School in Grimsargh, near Preston

Photo: Donna Clifford

3. First day of school

Lea St Mary's Catholic Primary School's reception class

Photo: Donna Clifford

4. First day of school

Reception class at Fulwood St Peter's CE Primary School

Photo: Ian Robinson

