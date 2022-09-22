News you can trust since 1886
Winners of the 1997 Preston Primary Schools Slater Shield football final - Fulwood and Cadley County Primary School
School memories: Here's 34 scenes from Fulwood & Cadley Primary School back in the 90s and 00s

We’ve gone back to school again, this time looking at Fulwood and Cadley Primary School in Preston.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 6:30 am

Days at primary school stretched out before us when we were young and some of those days have been captured here, showing candid moments for some of the many children who passed through the doors of Fulwood and Cadley Primary School back in the 90s and 00s. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: School starters in the 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More scenes of school starters in the 00s. MORE MEMORIES: Go back to Ribbleton Hall High School with these pictures

1. Fulwood and Cadley Primary

Fulwood and Cadley Primary School cheer on their competitors during the Schools Olympics at the Guild Hall in Preston

Photo: Donna Clifford

2. Fulwood and Cadley Primary

Keith Johnson planting a tree at Fulwood and Cadley Primary School, watched by some of the pupils at the school

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Fulwood and Cadley Primary

Fulwood and Cadley Primary School won a DFEE achievement award in 2001. Tisha Linton is at the computer watched by Amber McCullough and Robert Conway

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

4. Fulwood and Cadley Primary

Pupils from Fulwood and Cadley Primary school raised money for the Cancer Unit at Royal Preston Hospital with a sponsored swim and a sponsored spell. Pictured (left to right) Louise Castle, Sarah Forshaw, Katie Cammish, Helen Hurry, Alex Wren, and Davina Manick

Photo: Godfrey Birtill

