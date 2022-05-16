Tulketh High School music teacher David Rees, the maestro who built one of the finest school bands in the North West, hangs up his baton. Mr Rees, 61, has retired from teaching in 1984 after 38 years
Tulketh High School music teacher David Rees, the maestro who built one of the finest school bands in the North West, hangs up his baton. Mr Rees, 61, has retired from teaching in 1984 after 38 years

School daze: 22 picture memories to take you right back to the best days of your life at Preston's Tulketh High School

School days are meant to be the best days of your life...

By Naomi Moon
Monday, 16th May 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 2:53 pm

So we’ve begun to dig through the archives to find some of the best photos of schools around the county, and we’re kicking off with Tulketh High School. Hopefully it will be a fitting tribute to a school that unfortunately no longer exists. Do you remember your school days? Did you attend Tulketh High School? Do you have any pictures of your own that you would like to share? Let us know – [email protected] READ MORE: Boozy nights in Yates’s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Banking on memories of Wall Street. MORE PICTURES: Pub crawl down Meadow Street

1. Memories of Tulketh High

The staff and students of Tulketh High School, Preston, set sail in HMS Pinafore to the delight of everyone in 1971. Not only was the musical a smash-hit with the audiences of three days but the school followed the success with a day's holiday. Michael Philipson, Eric Forshaw, Jane Harris, Kim Lofthouse, Phillip Elliot and Sandra Harvey (pictured left to right) were among the crew of the gallant ship

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Memories of Tulketh High

Providing a Christmas treat for the passing throngs of shoppers requires a great deal of concentration, as well as huff and puff - as this pictures shows during Tulketh High School Band's 1978 carol outing to Preston Flag Market

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Memories of Tulketh High

Pupils from Tulketh High School learn about Roman times during a visit to Harris Museum in 1978

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Memories of Tulketh High

In 1987 pupils from Tulketh High School make a presentation of £400 to Heartbeat

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
PrestonHigh School
Next Page
Page 1 of 6