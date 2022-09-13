Rewind Festival looks back to 1972 but here's what was happening in Lancaster 50 years ago

It was only eight years since Lancaster University was founded so many factories were still the main employers in the city.

However, September 1972 saw industrial unrest at Storeys where a full scale strike had just been averted and the news that two of Lancaster’s oldest cotton mills - Bath and Greenfield Mills – both operated by Nairn Williamsons, were to close down at the end of the year.

Many of those working in the city’s factories still took ‘Lancaster holidays’, a set fortnight when everyone took a break but there were changes on the horizon for this tradition too with news that the holidays might be moved to earlier in the summer rather than the last week in July and first week in August.

Lancaster Castle and Castle Hill, Lancaster. A Castle view in 1972. Photo used by kind permission of RIBA Digital Photographic Collection. www.ribapix.com.

And for those young people looking to begin their working lives, there would be an extra year to wait as the law raising the school leaving age from 15 to 16 came into force in 1972.

The early Seventies was also the time when free school milk was being phased out but at a meeting of Lancaster City Council, confidence was expressed that the area would get enough volunteers coming forward to distribute free milk to junior school children in defiance of the Government which was led by Edward Heath.

Housing was a big issue in Lancaster in September 1972. Those lucky enough to afford a brand new house on the Abraham Heights development could expect to pay from £6,499 for a home.

However, those renting homes from the council were planning to go on the march in opposition to the threat of further rent increases and one city councillor was prepared to go

Duke's Playhouse (formerly St Anne's Church), Moor Lane, Lancaster. The Dukes Playhouse was just one-year-old in 1972. Photo used by kind permission of RIBA Digital Photographic Collection. www.ribapix.com

to jail rather than see the Government’s Fair Rents Act brought in.

The city council was also hoping to provide living accommodation for at least five families expelled from their homes in Uganda under President Idi Amin’s regime.

But what sort of city would these new residents find?

Lancastrians were looking forward to the opening of the new Greyhound Bridge road which was due to take place in December and car drivers were also contemplating the planned pedestrianisation of the city centre, expected to happen in 1973.

Wesley Methodist Church, The Cornerstone, Sulyard Street, Lancaster, seen from Dalton Square. A view of the Wesley Methodist Church taken in Dalton Square in 1972. Photo used by kind permission of RIBA Digital Photographic Collection. www.ribapix.com

Meanwhile, councillors were pondering over a suggestion to develop a Canal Park to help beautify the city.

Even 50 years ago, there were worries about the state of local health services as the Royal Lancaster Infirmary was said to be bursting at the seams.

Should Lancaster folk wish to take their minds off such concerns, the local entertainment scene was thriving signalled by the opening of The Rendsburg Club in Parliament Street, the city’s first and only nightclub.

Jim Bowen of the popular television series, The Comedians, was to make a special appearance.

Music Room, Sun Street Square, jutting above the roof tops, Lancaster. The Music Room can only just be seen above buildings surrounding it in 1972. Photo used by kind permission of RIBA Digital Photographic Collection. www.ribapix.com

The one-year-old Dukes Playhouse was presenting its own version of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest while the humour continued at the Grand Theatre where

Charley’s Aunt was being performed.

Lancaster University students attending their Freshers Weekend were All Right Now when it was announced that rock band, Free, would be headlining a concert for them.

Top of the hit parade in September 1972 were Slade with their classic, Mama Weer All Crazee Now while among the films to see at the local cinemas were The Godfather and

Cabaret. Those who preferred home entertainment could test their wits against some of the nation’s cleverest clogs as Mastermind was broadcast for the first time on television.

Anyone wishing to get out and about under their own steam in a brand new car could expect to pay about £1,000 and if you were a senior citizen who fancied a coach trip to

A view of the corner of Williamson Road and Moor Lane in 1972. Photo used by kind permission of RIBA Digital Photographic Collection. www.ribapix.com

London, tickets cost £2.

Fans of the Dolly Blues had much to celebrate in September 1972 as the goal famine at Giant Axe came to an end when City won their first point of the season.

These and many more memories of 1972 will be revived by Lancaster BID’s Rewind Festival, taking place this weekend.

Lancaster City Museum is hosting a special exhibition until September 28, curated by HPA Architects, showing images of Lancaster from 1972 alongside photographs recapturing the same view today.

Some of these images are used in this feature by kind permission of RIBA Digital Photographic Collection (www.ribapix.com).

Accompanying the exhibition will be a short film and booklet focusing on Lancaster businesses which were trading in 1972 and continue to do so half a century later.

Saturday sees walking tours of Seventies style Lancaster.

There’s also a talk by Barry Lucas, the university’s entertainments manager in 1972 and Ear Ere Records founder, followed by a 1972-themed quiz night and Seventies disco, all at The Pub.

There will be more walking tours on Sunday as well as free live Seventies musical entertainment, Melodrome Stage – live music with a jam packed line-up of ’70’s tributes and classics, street entertainers and Flash Mob, Seventies style fairground and arcade games, and candy floss from 11am-5.30pm.

There’s also an opportunity to watch the 1972 classic film musical, Cabaret(15), starring Liza Minnelli which will be presented by The Dukes in Sun Square at 7.45pm.

Part of Dalton Square, showing The Borough and The Cornerstone Centre. Photo by Brian Ormerod.

A corner of Moor Lane and Williamson Road. Brian Ormerod.

A magnificent view up to Castle Hill. Photo by Brian Ormerod.

A side view of The Music Room which now can been seen in all its glory. Photo by Brian Ormerod.