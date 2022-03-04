Retro video: Watch hundreds of Goosnargh Oliverson's CE School pupils celebrate with a giant conga
Hordes of young people took the streets of a Lancashire village as police looked on intently.
Friday, 4th March 2022, 3:45 pm
But this was not an incident of public disorder but an act of celebration by pupils who have helped their school become the best in England.
More than 150 pupils, plus staff, parents and governors Goosnargh Oliverson’s CE Primary School, took part in a giant conga to share their good news with the rest of the village.
In the latest of our series looking back at our video archives from the 2000s, we hope you enjoy this footage from March 2008