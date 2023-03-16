News you can trust since 1886
Red Nose Day: 23 fun pictures of charitable folk from Preston raising money for Comic Relief through the years

Comic Relief is a charity, founded in 1985, by the comedy scriptwriter Richard Curtis and comedian Lenny Henry in response to the famine in Ethiopia.

By Naomi Moon
Published 16th Mar 2023, 08:07 GMT

The concept of Comic Relief was to get British comedians to make the public laugh, while raising money to help people around the world and in the UK. And the highlight of this charity appeal is Red Nose Day – held in March every year. People from all over the country hold events to raise money for those less fortunate. In these pictures you can see people of all ages dressing up, taking part in crazy challenges, and, of course, wearing those red noses. READ MORE: Things Preston people miss and remember most about the 1990s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Weird and wonderful things you will experience in Preston. MORE MEMORIES: You know you’re from Preston if…

Preston College performing arts students, from left, James Duncan, 22, Gerard Neil, 16, Elanie Diffenthal, 17, and Ben Jarman, 18, prepare for a sleepover at the college in Fulwood for Red Nose Day in 2003

1. Red Nose Day

Preston College performing arts students, from left, James Duncan, 22, Gerard Neil, 16, Elanie Diffenthal, 17, and Ben Jarman, 18, prepare for a sleepover at the college in Fulwood for Red Nose Day in 2003 Photo: Ian Robinson

Lightning Strike workers Mark Evans and Andy Garlick, from the British Aerospace factory at Samlesbury, near Preston, put the finishing touches to the Comic Relief Red Nose they made and fitted to Lightning Jet aircraft at the site

2. Red Nose Day

Lightning Strike workers Mark Evans and Andy Garlick, from the British Aerospace factory at Samlesbury, near Preston, put the finishing touches to the Comic Relief Red Nose they made and fitted to Lightning Jet aircraft at the site Photo: Ian Robinson

Tom Finney stood in front of the Tom Finney Stand at Deepdale Football Ground, both sporting red noses for Comic Relief

3. Red Nose Day

Tom Finney stood in front of the Tom Finney Stand at Deepdale Football Ground, both sporting red noses for Comic Relief Photo: Neil Cross

Preston Muslim Girls High School raised awareness and money for Red Nose Day by holding a cake decorating competition in 2011

4. Red Nose Day

Preston Muslim Girls High School raised awareness and money for Red Nose Day by holding a cake decorating competition in 2011 Photo: Archive

