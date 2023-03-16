The concept of Comic Relief was to get British comedians to make the public laugh, while raising money to help people around the world and in the UK. And the highlight of this charity appeal is Red Nose Day – held in March every year. People from all over the country hold events to raise money for those less fortunate. In these pictures you can see people of all ages dressing up, taking part in crazy challenges, and, of course, wearing those red noses. READ MORE: Things Preston people miss and remember most about the 1990s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Weird and wonderful things you will experience in Preston. MORE MEMORIES: You know you’re from Preston if…