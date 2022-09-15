News you can trust since 1886
Children from the 2006 reception class at Broad Oak Primary School in Penwortham
Reception classes: 34 pictures of those cute little faces as school starters in the 00s pose for pictures - featuring Fulwood & Cadley, Sherwood, Eldon and English Martyrs Primary Schools

As September draws to a close and those starting school for the first time are settled in, we take one last look at reception class children of the 00s.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:55 am

All those cute little faces shining out as they pose shyly for the camera should bring back many a memory for parents, and even the children pictured. They might also raise a tear as these cherubs are now approaching their late teens. We hope they bring back happy thoughts of carefree days for all of you. READ MORE: More school starters in the 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Walk the corridors of Ribbleton Hall High School in the 90s. MORE MEMORIES: Go back to school with Ashton High

1. Reception class

The reception class at St. Aidan's C of E Primary School, Bamber Bridge in 2006

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

2. Reception class

St Maria Goretti RC Primary School in Ribbleton in 2005

Photo: Donna Clifford

3. Reception class

Just some of the new starters at St. Anthony's RC Primary School in 2006

Photo: Sam Reynolds

4. Reception class

Reception class from St Stephen's CE School, South Meadow Lane, Preston in 2005

Photo: David Hurst

