Reception classes: 34 pictures of those cute little faces as school starters in the 00s pose for pictures - featuring Fulwood & Cadley, Sherwood, Eldon and English Martyrs Primary Schools
As September draws to a close and those starting school for the first time are settled in, we take one last look at reception class children of the 00s.
By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:55 am
All those cute little faces shining out as they pose shyly for the camera should bring back many a memory for parents, and even the children pictured. They might also raise a tear as these cherubs are now approaching their late teens. We hope they bring back happy thoughts of carefree days for all of you. READ MORE: More school starters in the 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Walk the corridors of Ribbleton Hall High School in the 90s. MORE MEMORIES: Go back to school with Ashton High
Page 1 of 9