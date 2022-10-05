Rare video footage captures scenes on the dancefloor during the grand opening night of Preston's Lava & Ignite nightclub in 2006
After a devastating fire in May this year, many in Preston were left mourning the loss of one of the most iconic nightclubs in the city’s history.
By Iain Lynn
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 4:55 am
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 9:16 am
Whether you remember it as Top Rank, Clouds, Easy Street, Tokyo Jo’s, Lava & Ignite or Evoque, the chances are you’ll have some really fond memories of the legendary building on Church Street.
The video above was recorded on 5 October 2006, at the grand opening of Lava & Ignite: a guise it adopted after a £1.5m transformation of Tokyo Jo’s.
