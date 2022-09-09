Her Royal Highness visited Preston on a number of occasions through the decades – here are 31 pictures of Her Majesty’s visits to Preston in the 1970s.
1. Queen Elizabeth in Preston
A special peal of bells rung at the Parish Church in Preston to mark the arrival of Her Majesty in 1977. She arrived in Preston during a goodwill tour of England. It was estimated that one quarter of a million Lancastrians cheered the Royal on her journey round the town
Photo: Archive
2. Queen Elizabeth in Preston
Queen Elizabeth chats to children from all over Lancashire who had put together an exhibition of arts and crafts during her 1977 visit
Photo: Archive
3. Queen Elizabeth in Preston
During a walk about alongside the Town Hall in Preston, youngster Heidi Chapman of Blackpool couldn't contain her excitement and ran past the barriers to present the Queen with her portrait of her
Photo: Archive
4. Queen Elizabeth in Preston
Smiling faces line up to meet the Queen during her Preston visit in 1977
Photo: Archive