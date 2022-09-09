News you can trust since 1886
Not much is known about this picture - but it was taken on a visit to Preston in 1972
Queen Elizabeth II: 31 black and white pictures of Her Majesty's visits to Preston in the 1970s

Preston and the whole of the UK is in mourning today following the death of Queen Elizabeth II – our longest-reigning monarch.

By Jon Peake
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:38 am

Her Royal Highness visited Preston on a number of occasions through the decades – here are 31 pictures of Her Majesty’s visits to Preston in the 1970s.

1. Queen Elizabeth in Preston

A special peal of bells rung at the Parish Church in Preston to mark the arrival of Her Majesty in 1977. She arrived in Preston during a goodwill tour of England. It was estimated that one quarter of a million Lancastrians cheered the Royal on her journey round the town

2. Queen Elizabeth in Preston

Queen Elizabeth chats to children from all over Lancashire who had put together an exhibition of arts and crafts during her 1977 visit

3. Queen Elizabeth in Preston

During a walk about alongside the Town Hall in Preston, youngster Heidi Chapman of Blackpool couldn't contain her excitement and ran past the barriers to present the Queen with her portrait of her

4. Queen Elizabeth in Preston

Smiling faces line up to meet the Queen during her Preston visit in 1977

