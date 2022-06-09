A reason to love Preston - a glorious image of the sun setting on Preston with St Walburg's and St Mark's church silhouetted
Proud Preston city status 2002: 35 scenes from 20 years ago when our town was awarded city status

In 2002 Preston was granted city status as part of the Queen’s 50th Jubilee celebrations.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 11:45 am

As Her Majesty now celebrates 70 years on the throne, we have looked back into the archives to find pictures of Preston 20 years ago when it was celebrating being crowned a city, becoming England's 50th city in the 50th year of Queen Elizabeth II's reign. There are lots of reasons to love Preston and these pictures show just why it was chosen for that all important city crown. Has much changed over the past 20 years? READ MORE: Queen visits to Preston through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Boat trip on the Manxman. MORE MEMORIES: School days of the past at Fulwood High

1. Preston as a city

Dawn of a new era... head porter at Preston Town Hall, Geoff Ellison, raises the Preston City Bid - this was way back in the year 2000 - a full two years before Preston finally gained her crown

Photo: Ian Robinson

2. Preston as a city

One of the most iconic images you can capture in Preston - the row of red telephone boxes outside the old Post Office. It is claimed that this is the longest continuous row of old-style red kiosks anywhere in the country

Photo: Dave Nelson

3. Preston as a city

The Millennium Ribble Link project in Cottam, Preston is an area of beauty and tranquillity in a busy city

Photo: Iain Lynn

4. Preston as a city

Preston has always looked moody in lamplight at night. Here we see street lighting on Harris Street in Preston city centre which hadn't worked for seven years

Photo: Ian Robinson

