As Her Majesty now celebrates 70 years on the throne, we have looked back into the archives to find pictures of Preston 20 years ago when it was celebrating being crowned a city, becoming England's 50th city in the 50th year of Queen Elizabeth II's reign. There are lots of reasons to love Preston and these pictures show just why it was chosen for that all important city crown. Has much changed over the past 20 years? READ MORE: Queen visits to Preston through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Boat trip on the Manxman. MORE MEMORIES: School days of the past at Fulwood High
Page 1 of 9