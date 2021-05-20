Princess Diana visits Preston in April 1987

Princess Diana in Preston: Pictures of local visits as BBC apologises to royal family

The BBC has written to the royal family to apologise for the circumstances surrounding the Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, it is understood.

By Iain Lynn
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 6:03 pm
Updated Thursday, 20th May 2021, 6:04 pm

Journalist Martin Bashir was in “serious breach” of the BBC’s producer guidelines when he faked bank statements and showed them to Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, to gain access to the princess, the report said.

1.

Happy crowds outside Hunniball Court, Preston

2.

The BBC has returned the awards it received for the explosive television event in 1995, when Diana told journalist Martin Bashir: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

3.

An inquiry found the BBC covered up the “deceitful behaviour” Bashir used to secure his headline-making world exclusive and “fell short of high standards of integrity and transparency”.

4.

