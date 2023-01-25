News you can trust since 1886
Preston through the years: Bring back memories with 31 scenes captured in 1993 of Preston folk

Here’s a round-up of some great pictures all captured in 1993.

By Naomi Moon
2 minutes ago

They show Preston folk in ordinary everyday scenes, from all walks of life. Are you in any of the pictures? Or do you remember the event? READ MORE: Pictures of Preston in 1992. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Go back to Preston in 1991. MORE MEMORIES: Photos taken in Preston in 1990

READ MORE: Pictures of Preston in 1992. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Go back to Preston in 1991. MORE MEMORIES: Photos taken in Preston in 1990

1. Preston in 1993

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs production at Frenchwood CP School

Photo: Archive

2. Preston in 1993

A successful Karate team at Bamber Bridge

Photo: Archive

3. Preston in 1993

Half-term activities at West View Leisure Centre in Preston

Photo: Archive

4. Preston in 1993

Preston fans at the PNE v Swansea match in March

Photo: Archive

