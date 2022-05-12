Yates's Wine Lodge in Preston was always a very popular and busy pub
Preston pubs: 33 photo memories showing popular watering hole Yates's through the years to bring back some hazy memories of nights out

Yate’s Wine Lodge, to give it it’s full name, can no longer be found in Preston.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 12:57 pm

So we’ve dug through the archives to find a variety of pictures showing the pub, it’s punters and some of its staff through the years. We hope they will bring back some fond memories for you. Are there any other pubs in Preston you would like us to feature? Get in touch. READ MORE: Banking on times in Wall Street. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: A pub crawl down Meadow Street

1. Yates's Wine Lodge

Enjoying the Millennium fun in Yates' s jWine Lodge, Preston, are this group of revellers from Ashton

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

2. Yates's Wine Lodge

Andy Palmer, landlord of Yates's Wine Lodge, Preston, which has lowered its prices for bitter and lager saving drinkers approximately fifty pence - anyone remember this?

Photo: John Huges

3. Yates's Wine Lodge

Assistant Manager Jason Collins in Yates's, Church Street, Preston

Photo: Lindsey North

4. Yates's Wine Lodge

The Mayor and Mayoress of Preston, Coun. Joe and Enid Hood, and Davina Dickson from Yates's Wine Lodge, celebrate the pub chain's 144th birthday party in Preston

Photo: John Hughes

