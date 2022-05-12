So we’ve dug through the archives to find a variety of pictures showing the pub, it’s punters and some of its staff through the years. We hope they will bring back some fond memories for you. Are there any other pubs in Preston you would like us to feature? Get in touch. READ MORE: Banking on times in Wall Street. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: A pub crawl down Meadow Street
1. Yates's Wine Lodge
Enjoying the Millennium fun in Yates' s jWine Lodge, Preston, are this group of revellers from Ashton
Photo: Kevin McGuinness
2. Yates's Wine Lodge
Andy Palmer, landlord of Yates's Wine Lodge, Preston, which has lowered its prices for bitter and lager saving drinkers approximately fifty pence - anyone remember this?
Photo: John Huges
3. Yates's Wine Lodge
Assistant Manager Jason Collins in Yates's, Church Street, Preston
Photo: Lindsey North
4. Yates's Wine Lodge
The Mayor and Mayoress of Preston, Coun. Joe and Enid Hood, and Davina Dickson from Yates's Wine Lodge, celebrate the pub chain's 144th birthday party in Preston
Photo: John Hughes