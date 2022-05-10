1. Preston in 1996
Caring customers at a Preston pub have raised more than £1,000 to send a 12-year-old rape victim on a holiday of a lifetime. Bands from all over the North West gave up their time and played 12 hours of non-stop music at the Lamb Hotel in Church Street, Preston
Photo: Archive
2. Preston in 1996
Anyone recognise these hardy folk undertaking a bitter test at Yates's?
Photo: Archive
3. Preston in 1996
Girls from Lea Town Under 13s football team have kicked their way to the national final of a major soccer tournament - and they've only been together for three weeks! The talented Preston girls amazed their coach Bernadette Gaughan when they won all 17 matches in the regional final of the Puma Street Soccer Championship at Manchester City training ground. Pictured: Captain Katie Anderton, 12, holds the trophy watched by team members Siobhan Gaughan, 10, Natalie Brewer, 12, Fay Nash, 12, and Michelle Sothern
Photo: Archive
4. Preston in 1996
The 'Boyz' rolled into town - and the girls loved it. Britain's latest teen idols Boyzone took Preston by storm, playing to a packed Guild Hall. More than 2,000 people flocked to see the famous five, who have taken over the mantle of Take That in the hearts of millions of teenage girls - including this group
Photo: Archive