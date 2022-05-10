Heads you win... it's a roundabout way of doing things but these youngsters from Penwortham County Primary School, near Preston, are used to being a bit exceptional. They have just come first in a Horrible History library competition with the front page on which they are all resting after their labours
Preston past in pictures: 13 photo memories showing the people of Preston enjoying life in 1996

This week we are looking at your pictures from 1996.

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 2:33 pm

What were you getting up to back in 1996? Do any of these pictures bring back memories? Let us know. READ MORE: Preston pictures from 1995. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston in 1994

1. Preston in 1996

Caring customers at a Preston pub have raised more than £1,000 to send a 12-year-old rape victim on a holiday of a lifetime. Bands from all over the North West gave up their time and played 12 hours of non-stop music at the Lamb Hotel in Church Street, Preston

Photo: Archive

2. Preston in 1996

Anyone recognise these hardy folk undertaking a bitter test at Yates's?

Photo: Archive

3. Preston in 1996

Girls from Lea Town Under 13s football team have kicked their way to the national final of a major soccer tournament - and they've only been together for three weeks! The talented Preston girls amazed their coach Bernadette Gaughan when they won all 17 matches in the regional final of the Puma Street Soccer Championship at Manchester City training ground. Pictured: Captain Katie Anderton, 12, holds the trophy watched by team members Siobhan Gaughan, 10, Natalie Brewer, 12, Fay Nash, 12, and Michelle Sothern

Photo: Archive

4. Preston in 1996

The 'Boyz' rolled into town - and the girls loved it. Britain's latest teen idols Boyzone took Preston by storm, playing to a packed Guild Hall. More than 2,000 people flocked to see the famous five, who have taken over the mantle of Take That in the hearts of millions of teenage girls - including this group

Photo: Archive

