3. Preston in 1996

Girls from Lea Town Under 13s football team have kicked their way to the national final of a major soccer tournament - and they've only been together for three weeks! The talented Preston girls amazed their coach Bernadette Gaughan when they won all 17 matches in the regional final of the Puma Street Soccer Championship at Manchester City training ground. Pictured: Captain Katie Anderton, 12, holds the trophy watched by team members Siobhan Gaughan, 10, Natalie Brewer, 12, Fay Nash, 12, and Michelle Sothern

Photo: Archive