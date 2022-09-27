News you can trust since 1886
Fishergate Shopping Centre has been a staple of shopping for Preston folk since it was first built in the 1980s
Fishergate Shopping Centre has been a staple of shopping for Preston folk since it was first built in the 1980s

Preston nostalgia: Here's 27 pictures to bring back memories of what Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre was like back in the 90s

Do you remember when Fishergate Shopping Centre was first opened?

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 8:17 am

It opened in the 1980s as part of a development to revive the western end of Preston's main street, Fishergate. Its northern side is on Fishergate, and its southern side is built on the site of Butler Street Goods Yard, adjacent to the railway station. Do you remember the shops that first graced the shopping mall? Has much changed in the intervening years? READ MORE: Fishergate in the 80s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Fishergate in the 90s. MORE MEMORIES: A history of Church Street

1. Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 90s

Shoppers were given a taste of nature at Fishergate Shopping Centre with this row of charming trees. However, the trees weren't completely natural!

Photo: Roy Payne

2. Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 90s

The large Debenhams store occupied three floors in Fishergate Shopping Centre - seen here in 1990

Photo: Archive

3. Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 90s

Fishergate Shopping Centre was a charming place to visit with many shops under its roof

Photo: Roy Payne

4. Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 90s

Debenhams was the main featured store inside Fishergate Shopping Centre

Photo: Archive

