More than 500 children stepped on to the stage for this year's Preston Junior Dance Festival. Tots and teenagers from all over the north of England put their best feet forward in a bid for medals and trophies - including this group
Summertime blues have been given the heave-ho - thousands of youngsters can vouch for that. For they have been taking advantage of holiday play schemes at Lancashire leisure centres - which this year are more popular than ever. Enjoying a spot of table tennis at Fulwood Leisure Centre
Cinema-goers had a touch of double-vision when they arrived for the latest martial arts film - The Karate Kid II. For the big screen action came to life... right outside Preston Odeon when members of the town karate club gave a demonstration outside. Pictured: Bob and Gwen Hitchen of Preston Karate Club during the demonstration
Ninety football-crazy youngsters have kicked off the new soccer season with top TV personality Ian St John. The budding Bests and mini Maradonas are learning the basic facts of football at the former Liverpool star's soccer school at Fulwood Leisure Centre
