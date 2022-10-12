News you can trust since 1886
Headmaster Bert Pryce has retired after pioneering education at a Preston school. Mr Pryce, 50, who was awarded an MBE in 1970 for his work with children, has taken early retirement from Deepdale Junior School. His retirement presents included a set of golf clubs
Preston memories: Here's 25 candid pictures showing life in Preston all the way back in 1986

Take a trip down memory lane and see pictures of life in Preston back in 1986

By Naomi Moon
40 minutes ago

We’ve trawled the archives to find the best pictures showing Preston folk doing all sorts of things in 1986. Do you recognise anyone? Remember the event? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories from 1985. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More photos from 1984. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at 1983

1. Preston in 1986

More than 500 children stepped on to the stage for this year's Preston Junior Dance Festival. Tots and teenagers from all over the north of England put their best feet forward in a bid for medals and trophies - including this group

2. Preston in 1986

Summertime blues have been given the heave-ho - thousands of youngsters can vouch for that. For they have been taking advantage of holiday play schemes at Lancashire leisure centres - which this year are more popular than ever. Enjoying a spot of table tennis at Fulwood Leisure Centre

3. Preston in 1986

Cinema-goers had a touch of double-vision when they arrived for the latest martial arts film - The Karate Kid II. For the big screen action came to life... right outside Preston Odeon when members of the town karate club gave a demonstration outside. Pictured: Bob and Gwen Hitchen of Preston Karate Club during the demonstration

4. Preston in 1986

Ninety football-crazy youngsters have kicked off the new soccer season with top TV personality Ian St John. The budding Bests and mini Maradonas are learning the basic facts of football at the former Liverpool star's soccer school at Fulwood Leisure Centre

