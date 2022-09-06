News you can trust since 1886
Riding along on the crest of a wave are scouts from the 8th Penwortham group who staged their gang show at Penwortham Leisure Centre. The team of 80 scouts and female venture scouts, and two dogs, from the St Teresa's group worked hard during rehearsals to stage a top-notch show
Preston memories: Here's 23 candid pictures showing life in Preston all the way back in 1982

Step back in time to 1982 with these old pictures of the people of Preston.

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 3:45 pm

We’ve trawled the archives to find the best pictures showing Preston folk doing all sorts of things in 1982. Do you recognise anyone? Remember the event? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories from 1981. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More photos from 1980. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at 2010

1. Preston in 1982

Dolly the donkey made a Leyland landlady's birthday dreams come true. The former Blackpool beach beauty turned up at the doorstep of the Railway Hotel just as Pauline Malloy was calling last orders. Bar staff from the pub adopted the donkey from Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary, near Bury, as a surprise present for Pauline who had always dreamt of owning one

Photo: Archive

2. Preston in 1982

Regulars raised more than £300 for charity after a sponsored pub crawl. Friends and customers of the Duke of Kent in Higher Walton took their collecting tins on the street as they travelled around 10 pubs in the area. All money raised went to the Borough Bank Children's Home in Fulwood, Preston

Photo: Archive

3. Preston in 1982

Hairdressing students from Preston showed they were a cut above the rest in the regional finals of a national cropping contest. Three youngsters from Tuson College were placed in sections of the competition at the town's Guild Hall. The successful trop of Damian Melling, Angela Pengelly, and Pat Moiner, will go through the national finals of the Association of Hairdressing Teachers' contest. Pictured as just some of the snazzy costumes as well as wonderful hairstyles on show at the Guild Hall

Photo: Archive

4. Preston in 1982

Phew - it can be hard work hitting the right notes! Especially when you are only seven years old and have had just two music lessons. But these youngsters from Highfield Priory School in Fulwood are determined to make the grade and hope to be playing carols by Christmas

Photo: Archive

