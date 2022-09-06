3. Preston in 1982

Hairdressing students from Preston showed they were a cut above the rest in the regional finals of a national cropping contest. Three youngsters from Tuson College were placed in sections of the competition at the town's Guild Hall. The successful trop of Damian Melling, Angela Pengelly, and Pat Moiner, will go through the national finals of the Association of Hairdressing Teachers' contest. Pictured as just some of the snazzy costumes as well as wonderful hairstyles on show at the Guild Hall

Photo: Archive