1. Preston in 1982
Dolly the donkey made a Leyland landlady's birthday dreams come true. The former Blackpool beach beauty turned up at the doorstep of the Railway Hotel just as Pauline Malloy was calling last orders. Bar staff from the pub adopted the donkey from Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary, near Bury, as a surprise present for Pauline who had always dreamt of owning one
Photo: Archive
2. Preston in 1982
Regulars raised more than £300 for charity after a sponsored pub crawl. Friends and customers of the Duke of Kent in Higher Walton took their collecting tins on the street as they travelled around 10 pubs in the area. All money raised went to the Borough Bank Children's Home in Fulwood, Preston
Photo: Archive
3. Preston in 1982
Hairdressing students from Preston showed they were a cut above the rest in the regional finals of a national cropping contest. Three youngsters from Tuson College were placed in sections of the competition at the town's Guild Hall. The successful trop of Damian Melling, Angela Pengelly, and Pat Moiner, will go through the national finals of the Association of Hairdressing Teachers' contest. Pictured as just some of the snazzy costumes as well as wonderful hairstyles on show at the Guild Hall
Photo: Archive
4. Preston in 1982
Phew - it can be hard work hitting the right notes! Especially when you are only seven years old and have had just two music lessons. But these youngsters from Highfield Priory School in Fulwood are determined to make the grade and hope to be playing carols by Christmas
Photo: Archive