1. Preston in 2001
Lancashire Evening Post Primary Teacher of the Year, Rachel Noonan, with her class, year two from St Clare's Primary School, Fulwood, Preston, who were treated to a party at Pizza Express, Winckley Square, Preston
Photo: David Hirst
2. Preston in 2001
Some of the members of the Gleeson Bessent tennis squad based at Fulwood Tennis Club, from left, Jennifer Dewhurst, 12, Joseph Dewhurst, 16, tennis pro David Shaw, Michael Brown, 16 and Michael Lunt, 15
Photo: Ian Robinson
3. Preston in 2001
Walton-le-Dale High School pupils, from left, Fiona Stephens, 15, Laura Slinger,14 and David Dougherty, 14, use scroll saws in the new design and technology centre at the school
Photo: Ian Robinson
4. Preston in 2001
Farewell to Savick Primary School head teacher Richard Adams on his retirement
Photo: Kevin McGuinness