Gis a kiss.....Spice Girls, Josh Dickinson, 11 and Matthew Smith, 11, try to kiss Ben Jones, 11, during the year 6 leavers production of "Chaos at the Summer Fair" at Cop Lane CE School in Penwortham, near Preston
Preston in the past: Here's 31 picture memories showing the folk of Preston back in 2001

We continue our look at Preston through the years with a visit to 2001.

By Naomi Moon
Monday, 13th June 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 10:35 am

Can you remember what you were up to back then? The archives have thrown up these images showing people from all walks of life going about their daily business. Recognise anyone? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures from the year 2000. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1999. MORE MEMORIES: Photos from 1998

1. Preston in 2001

Lancashire Evening Post Primary Teacher of the Year, Rachel Noonan, with her class, year two from St Clare's Primary School, Fulwood, Preston, who were treated to a party at Pizza Express, Winckley Square, Preston

Photo: David Hirst

2. Preston in 2001

Some of the members of the Gleeson Bessent tennis squad based at Fulwood Tennis Club, from left, Jennifer Dewhurst, 12, Joseph Dewhurst, 16, tennis pro David Shaw, Michael Brown, 16 and Michael Lunt, 15

Photo: Ian Robinson

3. Preston in 2001

Walton-le-Dale High School pupils, from left, Fiona Stephens, 15, Laura Slinger,14 and David Dougherty, 14, use scroll saws in the new design and technology centre at the school

Photo: Ian Robinson

4. Preston in 2001

Farewell to Savick Primary School head teacher Richard Adams on his retirement

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

