4. Preston in 1993

Youngsters at Kingsfold County Primary School in Penwortham, near Preston, have hit the high note of their term by winning a prestigious music competition. The 30-member junior choir won first prize at the Wigan and District Competitive Music Festival as well as lifting the Ralph Bassett trophy. The choir, made up of nine, ten and eleven-year-olds, faced touch competition from three other schools but managed to beat them off to take the glory

Photo: Archive