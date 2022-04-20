1. Preston in 1993
A popular Chorley headteacher has said farewell to staff and pupils at his Chorley school. Mr Jeff Bonner, headteacher for three years at St John's CE Primary School, Whittle-le-Woods, will be taking up a new post in Poulton-le-Fylde, near Blackpool
Photo: Archive
2. Preston in 1993
Chorley district Beaver Scouts have staged a flag dedication service at a local church attended by dozens of parents and children. The Vicar of St George's Church, the Rev Kenneth Barrett, led the service while the Beaver Scouts paraded about 20 flags before forming a guard of honour outside the church
Photo: Archive
3. Preston in 1993
Children enjoy a spot of dancing during the Easter holidays - do you recognise anyone?
Photo: Archive
4. Preston in 1993
Youngsters at Kingsfold County Primary School in Penwortham, near Preston, have hit the high note of their term by winning a prestigious music competition. The 30-member junior choir won first prize at the Wigan and District Competitive Music Festival as well as lifting the Ralph Bassett trophy. The choir, made up of nine, ten and eleven-year-olds, faced touch competition from three other schools but managed to beat them off to take the glory
Photo: Archive