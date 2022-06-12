This street is cut in two by the still controversial Ring Way, and because of this parts of the thoroughfare is often shunned as a shopping area. Here we take a look at what it was like back in the 80s. Is it much different to how it is now? If the roadworks are anything to go by – not much has changed! IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Friargate in the 90s and 00s. READ MORE: When Preston became a city. MORE MEMORIES: School days at Fulwood High School
1. Friargate in the 80s
None of these shops remain on Friargate. They were all bulldozed to make way for student housing. In the distance you can just make out one stalwart of the area - the Adelphi pub
Photo: Archive
2. Friargate in the 80s
Thomas Yates Jewellers is located in the oldest building in Preston, dating back to 1580. The business is now owned by the fourth generation of the Rhodes family Mr Charles Rhodes. But they once had a store further down the road on Friargate - anyone remember when it was here?
Photo: Archive
3. Friargate in the 80s
This image shows a bustling Friargate as we look towards C&A. If you were to stand in the same place today and take a photo you would still manage to capture the Black Horse pub, but all the cars would be gone
Photo: Archive
4. Friargate in the 80s
It seems that bus lanes have always been causing problems in Preston. This is one in Friargate was breaking up the road surface. To ease the problem Lancashire County Council proposed widening the bus lane - but this would pose difficulties when cars parked on the opposite side of the road
Photo: Archive