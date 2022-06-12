This street is cut in two by the still controversial Ring Way, and because of this parts of the thoroughfare is often shunned as a shopping area. Here we take a look at what it was like back in the 80s. Is it much different to how it is now? If the roadworks are anything to go by – not much has changed! IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Friargate in the 90s and 00s. READ MORE: When Preston became a city. MORE MEMORIES: School days at Fulwood High School