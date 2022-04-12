1. Preston in 1992
Lancashire students concert band on the steps of the Capitol Building in Washington, USA
Photo: Arhive
2. Preston in 1992
Lancashire Post reader R. Frankland of Bamber Bridge, sent in this photo of 4th Bamber Bridge St Aidens scout group enjoying a day at Fulwood Barracks with Sgt Ian Atkinson speaking with the first boy in line who is Jamie Frankland
Photo: Send In
3. Preston in 1992
Youngsters on the Callon Estate during a clean up operation for Preston Guild 1992
Photo: Archive
4. Preston in 1992
Party spirit united the people of Preston as families took to the streets to celebrate the Guild in style. Thousands of friends and neighbours poured from their homes for an avalanche of colourful street parties which combined a sense of civic pride with Preston folk's love of a good old knees-up. Pictured above are residents of Brooklands
Photo: Archive