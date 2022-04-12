Children from Ingol Pool House School, Preston, have won a top trophy for safe cyclists. The school, on Kidsgrove, Tanterton, Ingol, was awarded the Jack Heatley cycling trophy for the best overall results in 1991. Pictured above: Left to right, Coun Jack Heatley, Lindsay Craig, Glen Hillage and Mr Ken Chapman
Preston in pictures: 38 photos memories which step back to 1992 and show what Lancashire folk got up to

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 4:55 am

This week we are looking at 1992. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures of Preston folk in 1991. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Take a dip at Saul Street Baths

1. Preston in 1992

Lancashire students concert band on the steps of the Capitol Building in Washington, USA

Photo: Arhive

2. Preston in 1992

Lancashire Post reader R. Frankland of Bamber Bridge, sent in this photo of 4th Bamber Bridge St Aidens scout group enjoying a day at Fulwood Barracks with Sgt Ian Atkinson speaking with the first boy in line who is Jamie Frankland

Photo: Send In

3. Preston in 1992

Youngsters on the Callon Estate during a clean up operation for Preston Guild 1992

Photo: Archive

4. Preston in 1992

Party spirit united the people of Preston as families took to the streets to celebrate the Guild in style. Thousands of friends and neighbours poured from their homes for an avalanche of colourful street parties which combined a sense of civic pride with Preston folk's love of a good old knees-up. Pictured above are residents of Brooklands

Photo: Archive

