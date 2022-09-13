News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Gallons of milk, scores of dozens of eggs and tons of butter went into providing youngsters at a Lancashire playscheme with a special birthday treat. No fewer than 18 chefs spent a week preparing this giant 8ft long cake to help children at Leyland celebrate their playscheme's 10th birthday
Gallons of milk, scores of dozens of eggs and tons of butter went into providing youngsters at a Lancashire playscheme with a special birthday treat. No fewer than 18 chefs spent a week preparing this giant 8ft long cake to help children at Leyland celebrate their playscheme's 10th birthday

Preston in picture memories: Here's 19 photos showing Preston people during moments of their life in 1983

Our weekly delve into the archives bringing you the best picture memories.

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 3:45 pm

This time it is a look at what life was like for the folk of Preston back in 1983. Do you recognise yourself? Or any of your friends? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories from 1982. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1981. MORE MEMORIES: Photos taking you back to 1980

1. Preston in 1983

Anyone know this group of lifelike gnomes from Barton Grange, pictured outside Preston's Guild Hall?

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Preston in 1983

Actor James Dodding was voted top of the class by his pupils - because he brings out the best in them. Mr Dodding, who was born and bred in Garstang, was one of two tutors on a special eight-day drama course for amateurs, held at Lancashire Education Authority's Alston Hall, near Preston. He is pictured with some of the students on the course

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Preston in 1983

Crowds of visitors poured into Preston's Moor Park for one of the country's finest agricultural shows - the two-day Great Northern Show. Pictured here is a pair of competitors in the dog agility competition

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Preston in 1983

A large crowd gathers to watch one of the many events being held during one of the country's finest agricultural shows - The Great Northern Show, held on Preston's Moor Park

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
PrestonMemories
Next Page
Page 1 of 5