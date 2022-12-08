Preston bypass: Here's 10 pictures showing construction of England's very first motorway - the M6
This week marks the anniversary of the opening the very first motorway in the country.
By Naomi Moon
2 days ago
Updated
9th Dec 2022, 12:48pm
The road – named locally as the Preston bypass – blazed a trail when it opened in 1958. There was no speed limit, no crash barriers, and no warning signs of danger ahead. The eight-and-a-quarter mile road could be something of a white knuckle ride for intrepid motorists when it was opened to traffic by Prime Minister Harold Macmillan exactly 64 years ago this week.
