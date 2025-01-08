Preston born author releases an exciting, captivating follow up to Doyle's " The Hound of The Baskervilles"
The Whistle of Revenge was launched on the 30th of December and is already garnering excellent reviews on Amazon, Goodreads and Bookbub. Critics describe KD's novel as a literary masterpiece, while author Ryan Hale stated it is the best book he has read in 2024. Here is the Blurb
If you loved Conan Doyle's The Hound of The Baskervilles, prepare to be enthralled by KD Sherrinford's captivating follow-up, The Whistle of Revenge.
The deadly antagonist, Jack Stapleton, makes a spectacular return to the city of Milan in pursuit of his old nemesis, the celebrated Detective Sherlock Holmes.
Adopting the enigmatic persona of Janus, a vengeful Stapleton, along with the Italian mafia, wreak havoc on the Italian horse racing fraternity and fledgling car manufacturing industry, and kidnapping Holme's beloved son as part of their evil and well-executed master plan-Operation Whistle.
Will Holmes, Irene Adler, and their trusted ally, Inspector Romano, crack the code, rescue the boy, and unmask the deadly Janus?
Set against the backdrop of modern Milan, mind games and misdeeds of the highest order play out as the story reaches its thrilling and memorable conclusion.
Available now on Amazon and most leading outlets. You can check out KD's series of books here. https://www.amazon.co.uk/B0BN16RPQY