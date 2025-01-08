Preston born author releases an exciting, captivating follow up to Doyle's " The Hound of The Baskervilles"

By Bernice Leahy
Contributor
Published 8th Jan 2025, 16:11 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 08:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Bernice Leahy, who writes under the pen name of KD Sherrinford, has just released Book 4 of the award-winning Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler Mysteries, " The Whistle of Revenge", is an exciting, nailbiting follow-up to Doyle's " Hound of The Baskervilles." and it may be her best book yet. This is a bold statement considering her debut novel " Song for Someone" the first of this thrilling series was a recent Finalist at The Chanticleer International Book Awards and a recent winner at The International Impact Awards.

The Whistle of Revenge was launched on the 30th of December and is already garnering excellent reviews on Amazon, Goodreads and Bookbub. Critics describe KD's novel as a literary masterpiece, while author Ryan Hale stated it is the best book he has read in 2024. Here is the Blurb

If you loved Conan Doyle's The Hound of The Baskervilles, prepare to be enthralled by KD Sherrinford's captivating follow-up, The Whistle of Revenge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The deadly antagonist, Jack Stapleton, makes a spectacular return to the city of Milan in pursuit of his old nemesis, the celebrated Detective Sherlock Holmes.

The Whistle of Revenge is on tour with Itsby Bitsy Book bits Promotions from January 10th.The Whistle of Revenge is on tour with Itsby Bitsy Book bits Promotions from January 10th.
The Whistle of Revenge is on tour with Itsby Bitsy Book bits Promotions from January 10th.

Adopting the enigmatic persona of Janus, a vengeful Stapleton, along with the Italian mafia, wreak havoc on the Italian horse racing fraternity and fledgling car manufacturing industry, and kidnapping Holme's beloved son as part of their evil and well-executed master plan-Operation Whistle.

Will Holmes, Irene Adler, and their trusted ally, Inspector Romano, crack the code, rescue the boy, and unmask the deadly Janus?

Set against the backdrop of modern Milan, mind games and misdeeds of the highest order play out as the story reaches its thrilling and memorable conclusion.

Available now on Amazon and most leading outlets. You can check out KD's series of books here. https://www.amazon.co.uk/B0BN16RPQY

Related topics:PrestonAmazon
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice